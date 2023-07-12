In pics: Nothing Phone (2) launched in India at ₹44,999 with powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Have a look! 7 Photos . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST Govind Choudhary Carl Pei-led Nothing has finally unveiled its second smartphone called the Nothing Phone (2). The Phone (2) comes with flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and starts at a price of ₹44,999 and will be available from July 21 on Flipkart and select other retail outlets. 1/7Nothing Phone (2) will be available at a price of ₹44,999 for the 8GB RAM/128 GB storage variant. Similarly, the 12 GB RAM/128 GB storage variant has been priced at 49,999 and the 12GB RAM/256 GB storage variant is priced at ₹54,999. 2/7The Nothing Phone (2) ditches the Snapdragon 778G processor in favour of the more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with Adreno 730 GPU. 3/7The Phone (2) also comes with major upgrades to the Glyph interface and a new Nothing OS 2.0 that ‘allows interactions with your smartphone to be more intentional and mindful’. 4/7Nothing claims that the processor upgrade will result in an 80 percent boost in the Phone (2) 's performance compared to last generation. 5/7Nothing Phone (2) comes with a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, paired with a 50 MP f/2.2 Samsung JN1 sensor ultra-wide-angle camera with support for EIS and a 114-degree field of view. On the front side, the new smartphone comes with a 32 MP Sony IMX615 sensor with f/2.45 aperture and 1/2.74 inch sensor size. 6/7Nothing Phone (2) comes with a 4700 mAh battery with 45W PPS charging which can take the phone from 0 to 100 in just 55 minutes. 7/7Pre-order pass buyers will be able to choose their phone variant and place their order between July 11, 9PM till July 20, 11:59 PM on Flipkart.