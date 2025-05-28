Explore
In Pics: Only the most observant can spot all the hidden objects in these challenging visual puzzles

In Pics: Only the most observant can spot all the hidden objects in these challenging visual puzzles

5 Photos . Updated: 28 May 2025, 05:08 PM IST Moushumi Mahanta

Put your observation skills to the test with these optical brainteasers! Challenge yourself to find each item fast. 

This hidden picture puzzle challenges you to spot an adorable corgi camouflaged in a garden. Though it may seem simple, her cute face blends in surprisingly well.  (Reader's Digest )

1/5This hidden picture puzzle challenges you to spot an adorable corgi camouflaged in a garden. Though it may seem simple, her cute face blends in surprisingly well.  (Reader's Digest )

In this hidden object puzzle, your task is to spot a sneaky moth hiding among a pile of clothes.  (Reader's Digest )

2/5In this hidden object puzzle, your task is to spot a sneaky moth hiding among a pile of clothes.  (Reader's Digest )

Find a lost diamond ring hidden in a garden. The ring has a yellow band and a prominent white diamond. (Reader's Digest )

3/5Find a lost diamond ring hidden in a garden. The ring has a yellow band and a prominent white diamond. (Reader's Digest )

Take this challenge of spotting the hidden Easter egg in this puzzle. While there is no candy reward, spotting the surprise brings its own sweet satisfaction. (Reader's Digest )

4/5Take this challenge of spotting the hidden Easter egg in this puzzle. While there is no candy reward, spotting the surprise brings its own sweet satisfaction. (Reader's Digest )

Find a hidden chick among a field of daffodils in this Easter-themed puzzle. Once you spot it, test your skills further by counting how many ducks you can find. (Reader's Digest )

5/5Find a hidden chick among a field of daffodils in this Easter-themed puzzle. Once you spot it, test your skills further by counting how many ducks you can find. (Reader's Digest )

