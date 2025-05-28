In Pics: Only the most observant can spot all the hidden objects in these challenging visual puzzles 5 Photos . Updated: 28 May 2025, 05:08 PM IST Moushumi Mahanta Put your observation skills to the test with these optical brainteasers! Challenge yourself to find each item fast. 1/5This hidden picture puzzle challenges you to spot an adorable corgi camouflaged in a garden. Though it may seem simple, her cute face blends in surprisingly well. (Reader's Digest ) 2/5In this hidden object puzzle, your task is to spot a sneaky moth hiding among a pile of clothes. (Reader's Digest ) 3/5Find a lost diamond ring hidden in a garden. The ring has a yellow band and a prominent white diamond. (Reader's Digest ) 4/5Take this challenge of spotting the hidden Easter egg in this puzzle. While there is no candy reward, spotting the surprise brings its own sweet satisfaction. (Reader's Digest ) 5/5Find a hidden chick among a field of daffodils in this Easter-themed puzzle. Once you spot it, test your skills further by counting how many ducks you can find. (Reader's Digest )