In pics: Operation Brahma; how India is leading rescue and relief efforts in earthquake-hit Myanmar

10 Photos . Updated: 02 Apr 2025, 10:30 PM IST

After a powerful earthquake struck Myanmar, India launched Operation Brahma, a large-scale rescue and relief operation. From medical aid to food distribution, Indian forces are working tirelessly to assist affected communities.

1/10In the wake of a catastrophic earthquake, India launches Operation Brahma, a large-scale humanitarian effort aimed at bringing immediate relief to affected communities in Myanmar. (HT_PRINT)

2/10An Indian Air Force aircraft being loaded with vital relief supplies for Myanmar as part of Operation Brahma, following a series of devastating earthquakes. The mission aims to provide essential aid to affected communities in their time of need. (Dr. S. Jaishankar-X)

3/10Not just by air, but by sea as well—Indian Navy ship INS Ghariyal sets sail from Visakhapatnam, carrying 442 metric tonnes of essential food supplies for earthquake-hit Myanmar, reinforcing India’s commitment to swift and sustained humanitarian aid. (Dr. S. Jaishankar-X)

4/10In Mandalay, Indian medical teams help treat injured survivors in field hospitals. From providing first aid to performing critical procedures, these teams play a vital role in preventing further loss of life and managing post-disaster health risks. (ANI )

5/10Bringing medical aid to those in need—Indian emergency response teams establish a fully equipped field hospital, providing urgent care and treatment to earthquake survivors in Myanmar. (Dr. S. Jaishankar-X)

6/10National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams navigate collapsed structures and debris-strewn roads, making their way to as many places as possible. Their mission is to locate survivors, provide emergency care, and ensure that no affected community is left behind. ( NDRF - X)

7/10Equipped with specialised tools, Indian search and rescue teams work tirelessly to retrieve survivors trapped under rubble. Each life saved is a victory against the odds, and every effort is made to reunite families and bring people to safety. (India in Myanmar - X)

8/10Back in India, relief efforts continue nonstop as Indian aircraft are constantly loaded with essential supplies, ensuring a steady flow of aid reaches earthquake-affected communities in Myanmar. (Dr. S. Jaishankar-X)

9/10Indian and Myanmar officials coordinate closely to streamline relief efforts, ensuring aid reaches those who need it the most. (India in Myanmar - X)