In pics: Operation Brahma; how India is leading rescue and relief efforts in earthquake-hit Myanmar 10 Photos . Updated: 02 Apr 2025, 10:30 PM IST Diya Madan After a powerful earthquake struck Myanmar, India launched Operation Brahma, a large-scale rescue and relief operation. From medical aid to food distribution, Indian forces are working tirelessly to assist affected communities. 1/10In the wake of a catastrophic earthquake, India launches Operation Brahma, a large-scale humanitarian effort aimed at bringing immediate relief to affected communities in Myanmar. (HT_PRINT) 2/10An Indian Air Force aircraft being loaded with vital relief supplies for Myanmar as part of Operation Brahma, following a series of devastating earthquakes. The mission aims to provide essential aid to affected communities in their time of need. (Dr. S. Jaishankar-X) 3/10Not just by air, but by sea as well—Indian Navy ship INS Ghariyal sets sail from Visakhapatnam, carrying 442 metric tonnes of essential food supplies for earthquake-hit Myanmar, reinforcing India’s commitment to swift and sustained humanitarian aid. (Dr. S. Jaishankar-X) 4/10In Mandalay, Indian medical teams help treat injured survivors in field hospitals. From providing first aid to performing critical procedures, these teams play a vital role in preventing further loss of life and managing post-disaster health risks. (ANI ) 5/10Bringing medical aid to those in need—Indian emergency response teams establish a fully equipped field hospital, providing urgent care and treatment to earthquake survivors in Myanmar. (Dr. S. Jaishankar-X) 6/10National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams navigate collapsed structures and debris-strewn roads, making their way to as many places as possible. Their mission is to locate survivors, provide emergency care, and ensure that no affected community is left behind. ( NDRF - X) 7/10Equipped with specialised tools, Indian search and rescue teams work tirelessly to retrieve survivors trapped under rubble. Each life saved is a victory against the odds, and every effort is made to reunite families and bring people to safety. (India in Myanmar - X) 8/10Back in India, relief efforts continue nonstop as Indian aircraft are constantly loaded with essential supplies, ensuring a steady flow of aid reaches earthquake-affected communities in Myanmar. (Dr. S. Jaishankar-X) 9/10Indian and Myanmar officials coordinate closely to streamline relief efforts, ensuring aid reaches those who need it the most. (India in Myanmar - X) 10/10With extensive rescue operations, medical aid, and essential supplies delivered, India’s response to Myanmar’s earthquake has provided critical support to thousands. As relief teams continue their work, the focus remains on stabilising affected communities and ensuring immediate needs are met. (PTI)