In pics: Oppo Find N2 Flip phone

Oppo Find N2 Flip is now official in India. Priced at ₹89,999, the handset will go on sale on March 17, 2023. Here's a quick look at the smartphone 1/8Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 3.6-inch OLED outer display with 60Hz refresh rate. There is a 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO panel inner display. 2/8The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and offers up to 16GB RAM. 3/8The device comes with 512GB storage. 4/8Oppo Find N2 Flip weighs 191 grams. 5/8The smartphone boasts of a 50MP primary camera paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor. 6/8Oppo Find N2 Flip phone boasts of a 32MP camera for selfies. 7/8The smartphone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery.