In pics: Oppo Find N2 Flip phone

8 Photos . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 03:56 PM IST Livemint
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip is now official in India. Priced at 89,999, the handset will go on sale on March 17, 2023. Here’s a quick look at the smartphone
Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 3.6-inch OLED outer display with 60Hz refresh rate. There is a 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO panel inner display.
The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and offers up to 16GB RAM.
The device comes with 512GB storage. 
Oppo Find N2 Flip weighs 191 grams. 
The smartphone boasts of a 50MP primary camera paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor.
Oppo Find N2 Flip phone boasts of a 32MP camera for selfies. 
The smartphone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery.
