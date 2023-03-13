Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / In pics: Oppo Find N2 Flip phone

In pics: Oppo Find N2 Flip phone

8 Photos . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 03:56 PM IST Livemint

  • Oppo Find N2 Flip is now official in India. Priced at 89,999, the handset will go on sale on March 17, 2023. Here’s a quick look at the smartphone

1/8Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 3.6-inch OLED outer display with 60Hz refresh rate. There is a 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO panel inner display.
2/8The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and offers up to 16GB RAM.
3/8The device comes with 512GB storage. 
4/8Oppo Find N2 Flip weighs 191 grams. 
5/8The smartphone boasts of a 50MP primary camera paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor.
6/8Oppo Find N2 Flip phone boasts of a 32MP camera for selfies. 
7/8The smartphone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery.
