In pics: Over 1 lakh Russians flee country after Putin's mobilisation order 7 Photos . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 08:59 PM IST Livemint Over 194,000 Russian citizens fled to Georgia, Kaz... moreOver 194,000 Russian citizens fled to Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Finland by car, bicycle or on foot in the week after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation of reservists. 1/7Russian citizens queue outside a public service centre to receive an individual identification number for foreigners in the city of Oral (Uralsk), Kazakhstan, on September 28, 2022. (AFP) 2/7Russian citizens queue outside a public service centre to receive an individual identification number for foreigners in the city of Oral (Uralsk), Kazakhstan. (AFP) 3/7Russian citizens sit in front of employees of a public service centre as they come to receive an individual identification number for foreigners in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan. (REUTERS) 4/7Cars queue to cross the border from Russia to Finland at the Vaalimaa border crossing point, in Virolahti, Finland. (AFP) 5/7Russian citizens visit a public service centre to receive an individual identification number for foreigners in the city of Petropavl, Kazakhstan. (AFP) 6/7Passengers get off a coach coming from Saint Petersburg, Russia, after it arrived at the Helsinki Airport in Vantaa, Finland. (AFP) 7/7Social media showed hundreds of pedestrians lining up at the checkpoint after Russian border guards relaxed regulations and allowed people to cross on foot. (AP)