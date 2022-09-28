OPEN APP

In pics: Over 1 lakh Russians flee country after Putin's mobilisation order

7 Photos . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 08:59 PM IST Livemint

Over 194,000 Russian citizens fled to Georgia, Kaz... more

Russian citizens queue outside a public service centre to receive an individual identification number for foreigners in the city of Oral (Uralsk), Kazakhstan, on September 28, 2022. (AFP)
Russian citizens queue outside a public service centre to receive an individual identification number for foreigners in the city of Oral (Uralsk), Kazakhstan. (AFP)
Russian citizens sit in front of employees of a public service centre as they come to receive an individual identification number for foreigners in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan. (REUTERS)
Cars queue to cross the border from Russia to Finland at the Vaalimaa border crossing point, in Virolahti, Finland. (AFP)
Russian citizens visit a public service centre to receive an individual identification number for foreigners in the city of Petropavl, Kazakhstan. (AFP)
Passengers get off a coach coming from Saint Petersburg, Russia, after it arrived at the Helsinki Airport in Vantaa, Finland. (AFP)
Social media showed hundreds of pedestrians lining up at the checkpoint after Russian border guards relaxed regulations and allowed people to cross on foot. (AP)
