In pics: Over 1 lakh Russians flee country after Putin's mobilisation order

7 Photos . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 08:59 PM IST

Over 194,000 Russian citizens fled to Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Finland by car, bicycle or on foot in the week after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation of reservists.

1/7Russian citizens queue outside a public service centre to receive an individual identification number for foreigners in the city of Oral (Uralsk), Kazakhstan, on September 28, 2022.

2/7Russian citizens queue outside a public service centre to receive an individual identification number for foreigners in the city of Oral (Uralsk), Kazakhstan.

3/7Russian citizens sit in front of employees of a public service centre as they come to receive an individual identification number for foreigners in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan.

4/7Cars queue to cross the border from Russia to Finland at the Vaalimaa border crossing point, in Virolahti, Finland.

5/7Russian citizens visit a public service centre to receive an individual identification number for foreigners in the city of Petropavl, Kazakhstan.

6/7Passengers get off a coach coming from Saint Petersburg, Russia, after it arrived at the Helsinki Airport in Vantaa, Finland.