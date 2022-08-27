OPEN APP

In Pics | Pakistan declares national emergency due to massive floods

7 Photos . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 04:59 PM IST Livemint

Pakistan has declared a national emergency amid de... more

A general view of a flooded area after heavy monsoon rains is pictured from atop a bridge in Charsadda district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. (AFP)
Rescue workers help evacuating flood affected people from their flood hit homes following heavy monsoon rains in Rajanpur district of Punjab province of Pakistan. (AFP)
A general view of flooding pictured in Mingora a town in the Pakistan's northern Swat Valley following heavy monsoon rainfall. (AFP)
Pakistan army personnel distribute food to flood affected people near a makeshift camp following heavy monsoon rainfall in Rajanpur district of Punjab province. (AFP)
Pakistan army personnel distribute food to flood affected people near a makeshift camp following heavy monsoon rainfall in Rajanpur district of Punjab province. (AFP)
People with their belongings and livestock arrive at a safer spot after being evacuated from their respective homes in flood affected areas after heavy monsoon rains in Sukkur, Sindh province. (AFP)
A family sit under a tent in their damaged home surrounded by flood, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province.  (AP)
