In Pics | Pakistan declares national emergency due to massive floods

7 Photos . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 04:59 PM IST

Pakistan has declared a national emergency amid devastating floods in which almost 1,000 people have been killed and more than 30 million are displaced

1/7A general view of a flooded area after heavy monsoon rains is pictured from atop a bridge in Charsadda district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

2/7Rescue workers help evacuating flood affected people from their flood hit homes following heavy monsoon rains in Rajanpur district of Punjab province of Pakistan.

3/7A general view of flooding pictured in Mingora a town in the Pakistan's northern Swat Valley following heavy monsoon rainfall.

4/7Pakistan army personnel distribute food to flood affected people near a makeshift camp following heavy monsoon rainfall in Rajanpur district of Punjab province.

6/7People with their belongings and livestock arrive at a safer spot after being evacuated from their respective homes in flood affected areas after heavy monsoon rains in Sukkur, Sindh province.