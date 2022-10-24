OPEN APP
In pics: People crowd markets ahead of Diwali celebrations

8 Photos . Updated: 24 Oct 2022, 07:43 AM IST Livemint
  • This year, the festival of lights, or Diwali will be celebrated on October 24 which is a Monday. Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great fervour and enthusiasm. 
Huge gathering in markets ahead of Diwali celebrations. 1/8. (ANI)
People buying crackers ahead of Diwali celebrations. 2/8. (ANI)
People buying Chinese lights ahead of Diwali celebrations. 3/8. (ANI)
Electronic decorative items ahead of Diwali celebrations. 4/8. (ANI)
People crowd markets ahead of Diwali celebrations. 5/8. (ANI)
People shopping for lanterns ahead of Diwali celebrations. 6/8. (ANI)
People hustling to make last minute purchase before Diwali. 7/8. (ANI)
Diwali will be celebrated on 24th of October. The festival ends with bhai dooj. 8/8. (ANI)
