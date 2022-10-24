Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In pics: People crowd markets ahead of Diwali celebrations

8 Photos . Updated: 24 Oct 2022, 07:43 AM IST Livemint

  • This year, the festival of lights, or Diwali will be celebrated on October 24 which is a Monday. Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great fervour and enthusiasm. 

1/8Huge gathering in markets ahead of Diwali celebrations. 1/8.
2/8People buying crackers ahead of Diwali celebrations. 2/8.
3/8People buying Chinese lights ahead of Diwali celebrations. 3/8.
4/8Electronic decorative items ahead of Diwali celebrations. 4/8.
5/8People crowd markets ahead of Diwali celebrations. 5/8.
6/8People shopping for lanterns ahead of Diwali celebrations. 6/8.
7/8People hustling to make last minute purchase before Diwali. 7/8.
8/8Diwali will be celebrated on 24th of October. The festival ends with bhai dooj. 8/8.