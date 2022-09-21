In pics | People gear up to celebrate Navratri this year

9 Photos . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 08:49 AM IST

As the nine-day long Navratri is about to begin ne... moreAs the nine-day long Navratri is about to begin next week, people across India have began their preparations of the festival. Some are busy in practising Garba, whereas some are busy in preparations to welcome Goddess Durga. See photos of the Navratri preparations