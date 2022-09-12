In pics: People throng Kartavya Path post revamp to bring back pre-COVID cheer

Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 09:32 AM IST

Inauguration of Subhash Chandra Bose statue and Kartavya Path, the refurbished Rajpath became an opportunity for Delhites to spend their weekend at the iconic monument

1/8The first weekend post the inauguration of the Kartavya Path, a part of Central Vista Redevelopment Project, resulted in a large number of visitors to the place. Some gathered for a picnic and some gathered just to spend their weekend evening in the place.

2/826-foot tall statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was one of the main attractions for the people at the India Gate. The statue of the man behind the Indian National Army was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 8 September.

3/8Seeing people amassing in large numbers at Kartavya Path on weekends, the Police had beefed up the security measures and barricaded the area. More police officials were also deployed to handle the crowd as well as traffic congestion.

4/8The crowd and the cheerfulness surrounding the revamped Central Vista brought back the kind of weekend cheers that used to exist before the COVID pandemic restrictions. People also enjoyed the drone show at India Gate on Sunday.

5/8The historical monument has become a common spot not only for picnics but also for those who want to resume their day with morning walks, jogging, or spending an evening with their families and friends.

6/8The weekend crowd was nothing less than a festive fervor which leads to heavy crowding in marketplaces. But this time, it was more about the weekend and Kartavya path for the Delhites. Even the subways nearby India Gate were heavily crowded during weekend.

7/8Earlier the street used to be filled with ice cream and street food vendors, but the police have not allowed any of them inside the barricaded area. However, the administration is working to approve a list of ice cream vendors who can sell in this area.