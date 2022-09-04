In Pics | Players to watch out for in today's India- Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup match 10 Photos . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 10:43 AM IST Livemint Pakistan will surely look for redemption from the ... morePakistan will surely look for redemption from the last defeat and India will play to cement its supremacy over the Pakistanis, both teams will go with their best eleven in this super crucial match 1/10Like every match for the last few years, Virat Kohli will be the highlight of this match also. Virat is making a comeback from the bad form after a break and his innings of 59 runs against Hong Kong will surely make the Pakistani players afraid. (AFP) 2/10The Pakistan captain, Babar Azam is not looking that aggressive in this series but, the Indians know how lethal the player can be (AFP) 3/10After his first-class all-rounder performance in the last India-Pakistan match, Hardik Pandya is one player, the country is looking toward with great hopes. (ANI) 4/10Mohammad Nawaz was one player every Indian fan was fearing the last match. The spinner sent both Virat and Rohit pavilion and who can forget Jadeja's brutal bowled out (AP) 5/10Although Yuzi was not able to take a single wicket in the last India-Pakistan Match, the sharp-minded spinner will look even his scores today (AFP) 6/10Iftikhar Ahmed will play a bigger role to provide stability to the middle order of the team, which sort of crumbled the last time both teams faced each other (AP) 7/10Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian team is not able to show his capabilities until now in the tournament, but we all know Rohit likes Pakistan as an opponent. (AFP) 8/10Mohammad Rizwan seems to be the innings holder for the Pakistani, the player displays rare composure while playing (AP) 9/10Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the bowling attack in the last India-Pakistan match and today also the country is expecting a seamless performance from the seamer. (AFP) 10/10Naseem shah won many hearts while he bowled with terrible cramps in the last match. It is still unclear whether he will get a place in Playing 11 (AFP)