In Pics | Players to watch out for in today's India- Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup match

10 Photos . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 10:43 AM IST

Share Via

Pakistan will surely look for redemption from the ... morePakistan will surely look for redemption from the last defeat and India will play to cement its supremacy over the Pakistanis, both teams will go with their best eleven in this super crucial match