In pics: PM Modi attends 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand— trade, maritime ties in focus; Bangkok Vision 2030 adopted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, focusing on regional cooperation, economic growth, and maritime connectivity. Leaders adopt the Bangkok Vision 2030 and sign key agreements to enhance trade and security.

1/10PM Modi arrives in Thailand to a warm reception, setting the stage for a visit focused on cooperation, resilience, and support for the region. (PMO)

2/10PM Narendra Modi receives a warm reception upon his arrival at Don Mueang Airport, Bangkok, as he embarks on his visit for the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. (PMO)

3/10After a warm reception at the airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by Garba artists upon his arrival at his hotel in Bangkok. The colourful performance adds a cultural touch to his visit for the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, highlighting India's deep-rooted connections with Thailand. (DPR)

4/10Continuing his warm welcome in Bangkok, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a mesmerizing cultural performance on the Ramayana. The event highlights the shared cultural and historical ties between India and Thailand, adding a meaningful touch to his visit for the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. (PMO)

5/10PM Narendra Modi joins Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and other dignitaries for a high-level delegation meeting in Bangkok. (PMO)

6/10PM Narendra Modi speaks at a press conference at the Government House in Bangkok, sharing insights on his engagements during the visit and India’s growing ties with Thailand and the region. (AP)

7/10Following his press conference, PM Modi joins Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for a joint media briefing at the Government House in Bangkok (AFP)

8/10This summit brings together leaders from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand to enhance regional collaboration. (@ingshin)

9/10Aimed at streamlining maritime logistics, enhancing port facilities, and bolstering inter-country trade through the Bay of Bengal, this agreement seeks to promote maritime trade and reduce transportation costs by facilitating direct shipping routes between member states. (PMO website)