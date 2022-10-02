In pics: PM Modi attends prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti on Gandhi Jayanti

5 Photos . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 09:29 PM IST

Share Via

PM Modi attended a prayer meet organised at Gandhi... morePM Modi attended a prayer meet organised at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday. In addition, Modi paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and Vijay Ghat, respectively.