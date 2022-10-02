In pics: PM Modi attends prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti on Gandhi Jayanti 5 Photos . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 09:29 PM IST Livemint PM Modi attended a prayer meet organised at Gandhi... morePM Modi attended a prayer meet organised at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday. In addition, Modi paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and Vijay Ghat, respectively. 1/5PM Modi attended a prayer meet organised at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday. (Twitter) 2/5Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri (Twitter) 3/5The world observes Gandhi's birth anniversary as International Day of Non-Violence. (Twitter) 4/5President Droupadi Murmu and Dhankhar also paid tributes to Gandhi and Shastri on their birth anniversary. (Twitter) 5/5Lal Bahadur Shastri was born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, was India's second Prime Minister, serving from 1964 to 1966. (ANI)