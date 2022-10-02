OPEN APP

In pics: PM Modi attends prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti on Gandhi Jayanti

5 Photos . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 09:29 PM IST Livemint

PM Modi attended a prayer meet organised at Gandhi... more

PM Modi attended a prayer meet organised at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday. (Twitter)
Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri (Twitter)
The world observes Gandhi's birth anniversary as International Day of Non-Violence.  (Twitter)
President Droupadi Murmu and Dhankhar also paid tributes to Gandhi and Shastri on their birth anniversary. (Twitter)
Lal Bahadur Shastri was born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, was India's second Prime Minister, serving from 1964 to 1966. (ANI)
