In pics: PM Modi in Mauritius — Grand welcome, top honour, and strengthened ties

7 Photos . Updated: 12 Mar 2025, 06:54 PM IST

PM Modi’s visit to Mauritius was filled with significant moments, from receiving the nation’s highest honour to inaugurating key projects and engaging with the Indian diaspora. Here is a glimpse of his visit, which further strengthened India-Mauritius ties across diplomacy, culture, and development

1/7PM Narendra Modi receives a grand ceremonial welcome at the Mauritius airport as he arrives to celebrate the nation's National Day. (X)

2/7A warm welcome in Mauritius. PM Modi greets enthusiastic members of the Indian diaspora, reflecting the deep-rooted ties between India and Mauritius. (X)

3/7A vibrant community program in Mauritius. PM Modi expresses gratitude to the Indian diaspora for their warmth and affection, reaffirming the deep-rooted bond between India and Mauritius—not just as partners, but as family. (X)

4/7PM Modi visits the newly built Ayurvedic Garden at the State House in Mauritius with President Dharambeer Gokhool, appreciating the growing popularity of Ayurveda in the country. (X)

5/7Engaging in cordial discussions, PM Modi meets with President Dharam Gokhool and First Lady Veena Gokhool, focusing on enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, education, and maritime security. (X)

6/7Jointly inaugurating the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation, PM Modi and President Gokhool emphasize the institute's role in fostering leadership and innovative solutions to regional challenges (X)