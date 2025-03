In pics: PM Modi in Mauritius — Grand welcome, top honour, and strengthened ties

7 Photos . Updated: 12 Mar 2025, 06:54 PM IST

PM Modi’s visit to Mauritius was filled with significant moments, from receiving the nation’s highest honour to inaugurating key projects and engaging with the Indian diaspora. Here is a glimpse of his visit, which further strengthened India-Mauritius ties across diplomacy, culture, and development

1/7PM Narendra Modi receives a grand ceremonial welcome at the Mauritius airport as he arrives to celebrate the nation's National Day.

2/7A warm welcome in Mauritius. PM Modi greets enthusiastic members of the Indian diaspora, reflecting the deep-rooted ties between India and Mauritius.

3/7A vibrant community program in Mauritius. PM Modi expresses gratitude to the Indian diaspora for their warmth and affection, reaffirming the deep-rooted bond between India and Mauritius—not just as partners, but as family.

4/7PM Modi visits the newly built Ayurvedic Garden at the State House in Mauritius with President Dharambeer Gokhool, appreciating the growing popularity of Ayurveda in the country.

5/7Engaging in cordial discussions, PM Modi meets with President Dharam Gokhool and First Lady Veena Gokhool, focusing on enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, education, and maritime security.

6/7Jointly inaugurating the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation, PM Modi and President Gokhool emphasize the institute's role in fostering leadership and innovative solutions to regional challenges