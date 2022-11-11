OPEN APP
In pics: PM Modi inaugurates swanky Terminal-2 of Bengaluru airport

5 Photos . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 06:33 PM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly... more

The construction of the new environmentally friendly terminal at the Bengaluru International Airport cost approximately 5,000 crore rupees.
Compared to the current 2.5 million, the terminal will be able to handle between 5 and 6 million passengers annually.
Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train were also launched by PM Modi at the KSR railway station in Bengaluru.
The green walls, hanging gardens, and outdoor gardens covering more than 10,000 square meters that passengers will pass through were constructed in India with indigenous technology.
Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design
