In pics: PM Modi inaugurates swanky Terminal-2 of Bengaluru airport

5 Photos . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 06:33 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly-designed terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Friday.

1/5The construction of the new environmentally friendly terminal at the Bengaluru International Airport cost approximately 5,000 crore rupees.

2/5Compared to the current 2.5 million, the terminal will be able to handle between 5 and 6 million passengers annually.

3/5Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train were also launched by PM Modi at the KSR railway station in Bengaluru.

4/5The green walls, hanging gardens, and outdoor gardens covering more than 10,000 square meters that passengers will pass through were constructed in India with indigenous technology.