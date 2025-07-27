In Pics | PM Modi offers prayers at Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Tamil Nadu on Chola emperor's birth anniversary

10 Photos . Updated: 27 Jul 2025, 08:47 PM IST

In his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple on the occasion of the Chola emperor's birth anniversary, Rajendra Chola I. Here are some images.

1/10PM Narendra Modi meets Deekshitars from the Thillai Nataraja Temple, in Chidambaram on Sunday. He offered prayers at Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple on the occasion of the Chola emperor's birth anniversary, Rajendra Chola I. (DPR PMO)

2/10PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple, in Ariyalur on Sunday. He wore traditional attire and was welcomed by the local pandits in the temple. (DPR PMO)

3/10PM Narendra Modi during his visit to Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple, in Ariyalur on Sunday. He was wearing a white veshti (dhoti), a white shirt, and an angavasthram worn around the neck while attending the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival. (DPR PMO)

4/10PM Narendra Modi meets Deekshitars from the Thillai Nataraja Temple, in Chidambaram on Sunday. Police made security arrangements and other preparations ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur. (DPR PMO)

5/10PM Narendra Modi witness an exhibition at Gangaikonda Cholapuram, in Ariyalur on Sunday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo) (DPR PMO)

6/10PM Narendra Modi takes part in the valedictory celebrations of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, marking the birth anniversary of the legendary Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I, at Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur on Sunday. Union Minister L Murugan, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and others also present. (DPR PMO)

7/10PM Narendra Modi being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu during the valedictory celebrations of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival. He released a commemorative coin honouring one of India's greatest emperors, Rajendra Chola I, during a public event at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple to celebrate the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival. (DPR PMO)

8/10PM Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi during the valedictory celebrations of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, marking the birth anniversary of the legendary Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I, at Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur on Sunday. (DPR PMO)

9/10PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple, in Ariyalur on Sunday. PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, held a roadshow in the Tiruchirappalli district too. (ANI Pic Service - Ishaan)