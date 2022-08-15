In Pics | PM Modi's turban tradition on India's Independence Day since 2014

9 Photos . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 08:12 AM IST

Share Via

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for wearing ... morePrime Minister Narendra Modi is known for wearing different headgears during Independence Day speeches. His colorful and unique turbans have always garnered attention. This year, on the 76th Independence Day, the Prime Minister continued his tradition of donning flamboyant and tricolor turban along with a traditional kurta and a churidar, and a blue jacket.