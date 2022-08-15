In Pics | PM Modi's turban tradition on India's Independence Day since 2014 9 Photos . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 08:12 AM IST Livemint Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for wearing ... morePrime Minister Narendra Modi is known for wearing different headgears during Independence Day speeches. His colorful and unique turbans have always garnered attention. This year, on the 76th Independence Day, the Prime Minister continued his tradition of donning flamboyant and tricolor turban along with a traditional kurta and a churidar, and a blue jacket. 1/9In 2022, on 76th Independence Day, PM Modi continued his turban tradition by wearing tricolor headgear along with traditional kurta, a churidar, and a blue jacket. (ANI) 2/9In 2021, PM Modi addressed the nation during the 75th Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort, in New Delhi. (PTI) 3/9In 2020, PM Modi sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail at the 74th Independence Day celebrations held at the historic Red Fort. (PTI) 4/9In 2019, PM Modi addressed the nation from Delhi's Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day. (Mint) 5/9In 2018, PM Modi delivered the 72nd Independence Day speech at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. 6/9In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd during the 71st Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi. (PTI) 7/9In 2016, take a look at the rose-red-orange ombre pagdi that PM Modi wore on India’s 70th Independence Day. (PTI) 8/9In 2015, on 69th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore bright yellow color turban with golden embroidery and green colored pattern on it. (PTI) 9/9In 2014, for his maiden Independence Day speech as Prime Minister, Modi had opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red color with green at the tail on 68th India's Independence Day. (PTI)