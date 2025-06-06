In Pics: PM Modi unveils the world's highest railway bridge across Chenab River in J&K

8 Photos . Updated: 06 Jun 2025, 01:59 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Chenab Railway Bridge, the world's tallest rail bridge, marking a landmark achievement in India’s engineering marvels.

1/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen seated inside a train engine during the inauguration of the Chenab Bridge in Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir, on Friday, June 6, 2025. (YT/@narendramodi, )

2/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, inaugurates the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge. (YT/@narendramodi, )

3/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks on the deck of the Chenab Bridge following its inauguration in Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir, on Friday, June 6, 2025. (YT/@narendramodi, )

4/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, inaugurates the Chenab Bridge on Friday, June 6, 2025. (YT/@narendramodi, )

5/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, visits the deck of the Chenab Bridge following its inauguration in Reasi district, J&K. (YT/@narendramodi, )

6/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves the national flag following the inauguration of the Chenab Bridge on Friday, June 6, 2025. (YT/@narendramodi, )

7/8The Chenab Rail Bridge, recognised as the world’s highest railway arch bridge, was captured a day before its inauguration in Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir, on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (PTI)