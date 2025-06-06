Explore
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: PM Modi unveils the world's highest railway bridge across Chenab River in J&K

In Pics: PM Modi unveils the world's highest railway bridge across Chenab River in J&K

8 Photos . Updated: 06 Jun 2025, 01:59 PM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Chenab Railway Bridge, the world's tallest rail bridge, marking a landmark achievement in India’s engineering marvels. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen seated inside a train engine during the inauguration of the Chenab Bridge in Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir, on Friday, June 6, 2025. (YT/@narendramodi, )

1/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen seated inside a train engine during the inauguration of the Chenab Bridge in Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir, on Friday, June 6, 2025. (YT/@narendramodi, )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, inaugurates the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge. (YT/@narendramodi, )

2/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, inaugurates the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge. (YT/@narendramodi, )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks on the deck of the Chenab Bridge following its inauguration in Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir, on Friday, June 6, 2025. (YT/@narendramodi, )

3/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks on the deck of the Chenab Bridge following its inauguration in Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir, on Friday, June 6, 2025. (YT/@narendramodi, )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, inaugurates the Chenab Bridge on Friday, June 6, 2025. (YT/@narendramodi, )

4/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, inaugurates the Chenab Bridge on Friday, June 6, 2025. (YT/@narendramodi, )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, visits the deck of the Chenab Bridge following its inauguration in Reasi district, J&K. (YT/@narendramodi, )

5/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, visits the deck of the Chenab Bridge following its inauguration in Reasi district, J&K. (YT/@narendramodi, )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves the national flag following the inauguration of the Chenab Bridge on Friday, June 6, 2025. (YT/@narendramodi, )

6/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves the national flag following the inauguration of the Chenab Bridge on Friday, June 6, 2025. (YT/@narendramodi, )

The Chenab Rail Bridge, recognised as the world’s highest railway arch bridge, was captured a day before its inauguration in Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir, on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (PTI)

7/8The Chenab Rail Bridge, recognised as the world’s highest railway arch bridge, was captured a day before its inauguration in Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir, on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (PTI)

The Chenab Rail Bridge, standing 359 metres above the riverbed, holds the title of the world’s highest railway arch bridge, soaring 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower. (PTI)

8/8The Chenab Rail Bridge, standing 359 metres above the riverbed, holds the title of the world’s highest railway arch bridge, soaring 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower. (PTI)

