In pics| PM Modi's visit to Jammu-Kashmir's Srinagar ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

8 Photos . Updated: 07 Mar 2024, 02:30 PM IST

PM Modi visited the Bakshi Stadium on March 7 to attend the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu and Kashmir' program where he was felicitated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. He met local entrepreneurs and craftsmen at an exhibition on his visit to Srinagar as posters welcoming the PM dotted the city.

1/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu and Kashmir' programme, in Srinagar on March 7.

2/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu & Kashmir' programme, in Srinagar on Thursday.

3/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bakshi Stadium on March 7 to attend the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu and Kashmir' program.

4/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu & Kashmir' programme, in Srinagar on March 7.

5/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving a gift from Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu and Kashmir' programme, in Srinagar on March 7.

6/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving a token of honour from Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu and Kashmir' programme, in Srinagar on March 7.

7/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union MoS for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu and Kashmir' programme in Srinagar on March 7.