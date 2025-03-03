In pics: PM Narendra Modi visits Gujarat's Gir National Park on World Wildlife Day, goes on Lion safari

On World Wildlife Day, PM Narendra Modi visited Gir National Park in Gujarat for a lion safari. He emphasised the importance of biodiversity and India's efforts in wildlife conservation.

1/10Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gir Forest in Gujarat on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.

2/10PM Modi spent the night at a forest guest house in Sasan named Sinh Sasan after offering prayers at the Somnath temple on Sunday evening.

3/10After the stay at Sinh Sadan, PM Modi went on a lion safari, accompanied by ministers and senior forest department officials.

4/10PM Modi extended his wishes on World Wildlife Day in a post on X. 'Today, on World Wildlife Day, let's reiterate our commitment to protect and preserve the incredible biodiversity of our planet. Every species plays a vital role--let's safeguard their future for generations to come. We also take pride in India's contributions towards preserving and protecting wildlife,' he wrote.

5/10The central government allocated ₹ 2,900 crore for Project Lion to conserve of Asiatic lions. Currently, Asiatic Lions reside in Gujarat only.

6/10PM Modi will also chair the seventh meeting of the National Board for Wildlife at Sasan Gir, the headquarters of the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary.

7/10National Board of Wildlife has 47 members, including the Chief of Army Staff, members from different states, representatives from NGOs, and other related officials.

8/10Under Project Lion, a National Referral Center for Wildlife will be established at New Pipalya in Junagadh district.

9/10PM Modi wore a safari outfit and held a camera to capture pictures of Asiatic Lions at Gir Forest.