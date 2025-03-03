Explore
Business News/ Photos / In pics: PM Narendra Modi visits Gujarat's Gir National Park on World Wildlife Day, goes on Lion safari

In pics: PM Narendra Modi visits Gujarat's Gir National Park on World Wildlife Day, goes on Lion safari

10 Photos . Updated: 03 Mar 2025, 11:26 AM IST Livemint

On World Wildlife Day, PM Narendra Modi visited Gir National Park in Gujarat for a lion safari. He emphasised the importance of biodiversity and India's efforts in wildlife conservation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gir Forest in Gujarat on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.

1/10Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gir Forest in Gujarat on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.

PM Modi spent the night at a forest guest house in Sasan named Sinh Sasan after offering prayers at the Somnath temple on Sunday evening.

2/10PM Modi spent the night at a forest guest house in Sasan named Sinh Sasan after offering prayers at the Somnath temple on Sunday evening.

After the stay at Sinh Sadan, PM Modi went on a lion safari, accompanied by ministers and senior forest department officials.

3/10After the stay at Sinh Sadan, PM Modi went on a lion safari, accompanied by ministers and senior forest department officials.

PM Modi extended his wishes on World Wildlife Day in a post on X. 'Today, on World Wildlife Day, let's reiterate our commitment to protect and preserve the incredible biodiversity of our planet. Every species plays a vital role--let's safeguard their future for generations to come. We also take pride in India's contributions towards preserving and protecting wildlife,' he wrote.

4/10PM Modi extended his wishes on World Wildlife Day in a post on X. 'Today, on World Wildlife Day, let's reiterate our commitment to protect and preserve the incredible biodiversity of our planet. Every species plays a vital role--let's safeguard their future for generations to come. We also take pride in India's contributions towards preserving and protecting wildlife,' he wrote.

The central government allocated ₹2,900 crore for Project Lion to conserve of Asiatic lions. Currently, Asiatic Lions reside in Gujarat only.

5/10The central government allocated 2,900 crore for Project Lion to conserve of Asiatic lions. Currently, Asiatic Lions reside in Gujarat only.

PM Modi will also chair the seventh meeting of the National Board for Wildlife at Sasan Gir, the headquarters of the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary. 

6/10PM Modi will also chair the seventh meeting of the National Board for Wildlife at Sasan Gir, the headquarters of the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary. 

National Board of Wildlife has 47 members, including the Chief of Army Staff, members from different states, representatives from NGOs, and other related officials.

7/10National Board of Wildlife has 47 members, including the Chief of Army Staff, members from different states, representatives from NGOs, and other related officials.

Under Project Lion, a National Referral Center for Wildlife will be established at New Pipalya in Junagadh district.

8/10Under Project Lion, a National Referral Center for Wildlife will be established at New Pipalya in Junagadh district.

PM Modi wore a safari outfit and held a camera to capture pictures of Asiatic Lions at Gir Forest.

9/10PM Modi wore a safari outfit and held a camera to capture pictures of Asiatic Lions at Gir Forest.

On Sunday, PM Modi also visited Vantara, an animal rescue, conservation and rehabilitation centre led by Anant Ambani at the Reliance Jamnagar refinery complex.

10/10On Sunday, PM Modi also visited Vantara, an animal rescue, conservation and rehabilitation centre led by Anant Ambani at the Reliance Jamnagar refinery complex.

