OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS showcased

In pics: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS showcased

6 Photos . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 04:44 PM IST Livemint
  • Porsche launched its 718 Cayman at a price of RS 2.54 crore (ex-showroom) in India last year, now showcased it at Festival of Dreams in Mumbai.
Porsche launched its 718 Cayman at a price of RS 2.54 crore (ex-showroom) in India last year, now showcased it at Festival of Dreams in Mumbai.  (Porsche)
1/6Porsche launched its 718 Cayman at a price of RS 2.54 crore (ex-showroom) in India last year, now showcased it at Festival of Dreams in Mumbai.  (Porsche)
The GT4 RS only available in the coupe body style in India. (Porsche)
2/6The GT4 RS only available in the coupe body style in India. (Porsche)
This car gets power from a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine which churns out 500hp and 80hp.  (Porsche)
3/6This car gets power from a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine which churns out 500hp and 80hp.  (Porsche)
The GT4 RS can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.4 seconds.  (Porsche)
4/6The GT4 RS can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.4 seconds.  (Porsche)
At Porsche's Festivals of Dream event, the 718 GT4 RS was the show stopper.  (Porsche)
5/6At Porsche's Festivals of Dream event, the 718 GT4 RS was the show stopper.  (Porsche)
It gets a swan-necked rear wing, new air vents and adjustable front diffuser,  (Porsche)
6/6It gets a swan-necked rear wing, new air vents and adjustable front diffuser,  (Porsche)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout