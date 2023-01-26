Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / In pics: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS showcased

6 Photos . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 04:44 PM IST Livemint

  • Porsche launched its 718 Cayman at a price of RS 2.54 crore (ex-showroom) in India last year, now showcased it at Festival of Dreams in Mumbai.

1/6Porsche launched its 718 Cayman at a price of RS 2.54 crore (ex-showroom) in India last year, now showcased it at Festival of Dreams in Mumbai. 
2/6The GT4 RS only available in the coupe body style in India.
3/6This car gets power from a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine which churns out 500hp and 80hp. 
4/6The GT4 RS can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.4 seconds. 
5/6At Porsche's Festivals of Dream event, the 718 GT4 RS was the show stopper. 
6/6It gets a swan-necked rear wing, new air vents and adjustable front diffuser, 