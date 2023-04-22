OPEN APP
In pics: Porsche Cayenne facelift

8 Photos . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 06:04 PM IST Livemint

Porsche has launched the all-new Cayenne in India.... more

Porsche Cayenne 2023 is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 crore (ex-showroom).
The third-gen Cayenne by Porsche features a revamped front fascia with a newly sculpted bonnet and matrix LED headlights. 
The Cayenne offers 12 standard colour choices.
The company offers 24 alloy wheel options, with sizes ranging from 20 to 22 inches. 
On the rear, Porsche Cayenne has a lightbar that connects the tail-lamps, with some slight alterations in the shape of the housing and the LED elements.
Inside, the luxury car has a curved, 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch centre touchscreen, and optional 10.9-inch passenger touchscreen.
Other changes include a new steering wheel, a dash-mounted drive selector and a redesigned centre console.
The car comes powered by a 353hp, 500Nm 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
