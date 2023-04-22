In pics: Porsche Cayenne facelift

8 Photos . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 06:04 PM IST

Porsche has launched the all-new Cayenne in India. Here are the details

1/8Porsche Cayenne 2023 is priced at ₹ 1.36 crore (ex-showroom).

2/8The third-gen Cayenne by Porsche features a revamped front fascia with a newly sculpted bonnet and matrix LED headlights.

3/8The Cayenne offers 12 standard colour choices.

4/8The company offers 24 alloy wheel options, with sizes ranging from 20 to 22 inches.

5/8On the rear, Porsche Cayenne has a lightbar that connects the tail-lamps, with some slight alterations in the shape of the housing and the LED elements.

6/8Inside, the luxury car has a curved, 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch centre touchscreen, and optional 10.9-inch passenger touchscreen.

7/8Other changes include a new steering wheel, a dash-mounted drive selector and a redesigned centre console.