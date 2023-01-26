OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: Porsche Vision 357, a tribute to automaker's first car

In pics: Porsche Vision 357, a tribute to automaker's first car

5 Photos . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 10:54 PM IST Livemint
  • Porsche Vision 357 concept is the company's tribute to its first car ever.
  • It is based on 718 Cayman GT4 RS and shares the same 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine.
Porsche Vision 357 concept is the company's tribute to its first car ever. (PORSCHE)
1/5Porsche Vision 357 concept is the company's tribute to its first car ever. (PORSCHE)
The concept car delivers a futuristic sports car vibe with retro style.  (PORSCHE)
2/5The concept car delivers a futuristic sports car vibe with retro style.  (PORSCHE)
It is based on 718 Cayman GT4 RS and shares the same 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine.  (PORSCHE)
3/5It is based on 718 Cayman GT4 RS and shares the same 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine.  (PORSCHE)
This car does not get conventional headlamps but marking hint at the lighting location.  (PORSCHE)
4/5This car does not get conventional headlamps but marking hint at the lighting location.  (PORSCHE)
It gets a dual-tone paint theme, swept back roof, aerodynamic and plated magnesium wheels, (PORSCHE)
5/5It gets a dual-tone paint theme, swept back roof, aerodynamic and plated magnesium wheels, (PORSCHE)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout