In pics: Porsche Vision 357, a tribute to automaker's first car

Porsche Vision 357 concept is the company's tribute to its first car ever.It is based on 718 Cayman GT4 RS and shares the same 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine. 1/5Porsche Vision 357 concept is the company's tribute to its first car ever. (PORSCHE) 2/5The concept car delivers a futuristic sports car vibe with retro style. (PORSCHE) 3/5It is based on 718 Cayman GT4 RS and shares the same 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine. (PORSCHE) 4/5This car does not get conventional headlamps but marking hint at the lighting location. (PORSCHE) 5/5It gets a dual-tone paint theme, swept back roof, aerodynamic and plated magnesium wheels, (PORSCHE)