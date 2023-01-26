Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In pics: Porsche Vision 357, a tribute to automaker's first car

In pics: Porsche Vision 357, a tribute to automaker's first car

5 Photos . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 10:54 PM IST Livemint

  • Porsche Vision 357 concept is the company's tribute to its first car ever.
  • It is based on 718 Cayman GT4 RS and shares the same 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine.

1/5Porsche Vision 357 concept is the company's tribute to its first car ever.
2/5The concept car delivers a futuristic sports car vibe with retro style. 
3/5It is based on 718 Cayman GT4 RS and shares the same 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine. 
4/5This car does not get conventional headlamps but marking hint at the lighting location. 
5/5It gets a dual-tone paint theme, swept back roof, aerodynamic and plated magnesium wheels,