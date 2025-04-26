In Pics: President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to late Pope Francis during funeral ceremony at Vatican City

6 Photos . Updated: 26 Apr 2025, 02:34 PM IST

The pontiff passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, April 21, after suffering a stroke. President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to His Holiness Pope Francis on Saturday.

1/6Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, April 21, after suffering from stroke. Earlier this year, he had been hospitalised for several weeks due to a severe case of double pneumonia. (X)

2/6Pope Francis's funeral date was set for Saturday, April 26, by cardinals during a “general congregation,” the first in a series of official meetings. (X)

3/6The funeral ceremony of the Argentine pontiff has been graced by several prominent dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu. (X)

4/6President Droupadi Murmu stands beside the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India, Kiran Rijiju, during Pope Francis's funeral. (X)

5/6President Droupadi Murmu pays homage to His Holiness Pope Francis during his funeral mass at Vatican City. (X)