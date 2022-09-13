OPEN APP

In Pics: Prices of iPhone 14 in different countries

10 Photos . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 03:56 PM IST Livemint
  • Apple Inc launched its latest iPhone 14 on 7 September and the new smartphone have some interesting updates
  • The price of the iPhone 14 ranges from one country to another with the price being among the highest in India
IN USA the iPhone starts at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>63,601, iPhone 14 Plus starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>71,561 iPhone 14 Pro at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>79,920 iPhone 14 Pro Max at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87,491 (Excluding taxes which vary across different states of US) (Bloomberg)
In Canada iPhone 14 starts <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>63,601, iPhone 14 Plus at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>76,222 iPhone 14 Pro at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>85,376 and iPhone 14 Pro Max at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,530. (Bloomberg)
In Hong Kong iPhone 14 starts <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87,262,  iPhone 14 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>78,129 iPhone 14 Pro at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87,262 iPhone 14 Pro Max at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,380. (AFP)
In Singapore iPhone 14 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,893 iPhone 14 Plus at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>85,270 iPhone 14 Pro at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>93,802 iPhone 14 Pro Max at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,02,335. (AFP)
In Australia iPhone 14 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>76,312 iPhone 14 Plus at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,131 iPhone 14 Pro at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,404 iPhone 14 Pro Max at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,03,586. (AP)
In UAE iPhone 14 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,711 iPhone 14 Plus at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82,385 iPhone 14 Pro at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>93,228 iPhone 14 Pro Max at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,01,903. (AFP)
In Malaysia iPhone 14 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,922 iPhone 14 Plus at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82,942 iPhone 14 Pro at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>93,532 iPhone 14 Pro Max at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,02,358 (AFP)
In Japan iPhone 14 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>67,000 iPhone 14 Plus at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75,000 iPhone 14 Pro at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>83,000) iPhone 14 Pro Max at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>92,000. (AP)
In China iPhone 14 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69,000 iPhone 14 Plus at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80,000 iPhone 14 Pro at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>92,000 iPhone 14 Pro Max at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh. (REUTERS)
In India iPhone 14 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>79,900, iPhone 14 Plus at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89,900 iPhone 14 Pro at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,29,900 and iPhone 14 Pro Max at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,39,900. (Bloomberg)
