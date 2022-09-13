In Pics: Prices of iPhone 14 in different countries 10 Photos . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 03:56 PM IST Livemint Apple Inc launched its latest iPhone 14 on 7 September and the new smartphone have some interesting updatesThe price of the iPhone 14 ranges from one country to another with the price being among the highest in India 1/10IN USA the iPhone starts at a price of ₹63,601, iPhone 14 Plus starts at ₹71,561 iPhone 14 Pro at ₹79,920 iPhone 14 Pro Max at ₹87,491 (Excluding taxes which vary across different states of US) (Bloomberg) 2/10In Canada iPhone 14 starts ₹63,601, iPhone 14 Plus at ₹76,222 iPhone 14 Pro at ₹85,376 and iPhone 14 Pro Max at ₹94,530. (Bloomberg) 3/10In Hong Kong iPhone 14 starts ₹87,262, iPhone 14 at ₹78,129 iPhone 14 Pro at ₹87,262 iPhone 14 Pro Max at ₹95,380. (AFP) 4/10In Singapore iPhone 14 starts at ₹73,893 iPhone 14 Plus at ₹85,270 iPhone 14 Pro at ₹93,802 iPhone 14 Pro Max at ₹1,02,335. (AFP) 5/10In Australia iPhone 14 starts at ₹76,312 iPhone 14 Plus at ₹86,131 iPhone 14 Pro at ₹95,404 iPhone 14 Pro Max at ₹1,03,586. (AP) 6/10In UAE iPhone 14 starts at ₹73,711 iPhone 14 Plus at ₹82,385 iPhone 14 Pro at ₹93,228 iPhone 14 Pro Max at ₹1,01,903. (AFP) 7/10In Malaysia iPhone 14 starts at ₹73,922 iPhone 14 Plus at ₹82,942 iPhone 14 Pro at ₹93,532 iPhone 14 Pro Max at ₹1,02,358 (AFP) 8/10In Japan iPhone 14 starts at ₹67,000 iPhone 14 Plus at ₹75,000 iPhone 14 Pro at ₹83,000) iPhone 14 Pro Max at ₹92,000. (AP) 9/10In China iPhone 14 starts at ₹69,000 iPhone 14 Plus at ₹80,000 iPhone 14 Pro at ₹92,000 iPhone 14 Pro Max at ₹1 lakh. (REUTERS) 10/10In India iPhone 14 starts at ₹79,900, iPhone 14 Plus at ₹89,900 iPhone 14 Pro at ₹1,29,900 and iPhone 14 Pro Max at ₹1,39,900. (Bloomberg)