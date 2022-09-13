Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In Pics: Prices of iPhone 14 in different countries

10 Photos . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 03:56 PM IST Livemint

  • Apple Inc launched its latest iPhone 14 on 7 September and the new smartphone have some interesting updates
  • The price of the iPhone 14 ranges from one country to another with the price being among the highest in India

1/10IN USA the iPhone starts at a price of 63,601, iPhone 14 Plus starts at 71,561 iPhone 14 Pro at 79,920 iPhone 14 Pro Max at 87,491 (Excluding taxes which vary across different states of US)
2/10In Canada iPhone 14 starts 63,601, iPhone 14 Plus at 76,222 iPhone 14 Pro at 85,376 and iPhone 14 Pro Max at 94,530.
3/10In Hong Kong iPhone 14 starts 87,262,  iPhone 14 at 78,129 iPhone 14 Pro at 87,262 iPhone 14 Pro Max at 95,380.
4/10In Singapore iPhone 14 starts at 73,893 iPhone 14 Plus at 85,270 iPhone 14 Pro at 93,802 iPhone 14 Pro Max at 1,02,335.
5/10In Australia iPhone 14 starts at 76,312 iPhone 14 Plus at 86,131 iPhone 14 Pro at 95,404 iPhone 14 Pro Max at 1,03,586.
6/10In UAE iPhone 14 starts at 73,711 iPhone 14 Plus at 82,385 iPhone 14 Pro at 93,228 iPhone 14 Pro Max at 1,01,903.
7/10In Malaysia iPhone 14 starts at 73,922 iPhone 14 Plus at 82,942 iPhone 14 Pro at 93,532 iPhone 14 Pro Max at 1,02,358
8/10In Japan iPhone 14 starts at 67,000 iPhone 14 Plus at 75,000 iPhone 14 Pro at 83,000) iPhone 14 Pro Max at 92,000.
9/10In China iPhone 14 starts at 69,000 iPhone 14 Plus at 80,000 iPhone 14 Pro at 92,000 iPhone 14 Pro Max at 1 lakh.
10/10In India iPhone 14 starts at 79,900, iPhone 14 Plus at 89,900 iPhone 14 Pro at 1,29,900 and iPhone 14 Pro Max at 1,39,900.
