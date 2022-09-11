In Pics: Prince Harry, Meghan join William and Kate on Windsor walkabout 10 Photos . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 04:47 PM IST Livemint Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of ... morePrince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, joined Prince William and his better half Kate, the Princess of Wales at Windsor Palace to see the ocean of flower accolades left by the general population out of appreciation for the princes' grandma. 1/10Britain's William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, walk outside Windsor Castle (REUTERS) 2/10Both the princes' with their wives were overwhelmed to see the floral tribute paid to their late grandmother, Queen of Britain, Elizabeth II. (AP) 3/10Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to greet the crowds after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor. (AP) 4/10All four look at floral tributes as they walk outside Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain (REUTERS) 5/10Britain's William, Prince of Wales invited Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, walk together outside Windsor castle. (REUTERS) 6/10Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wave at well-wishers on the Long walk at Windsor Castle. (AFP) 7/10Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, holds Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, as he views the hundreds of tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II. (AP) 8/10Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry meet members of the public at Windsor Castle. (AP) 9/10Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, look at balloons, floral tributes laid by members of the public at Windsor Castle. (REUTERS) 10/10Britain's William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex's outing marks the first time the two couples have appeared in public together since Commonwealth Day on March 9. (REUTERS)