In Pics | Queen Elizabeth II coffin brought to Westminster Abbey for her funeral

8 Photos . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 04:40 PM IST Livemint

The State funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II

The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown as it leaves Westminster Hall for the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey. (AP)
1/8The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown as it leaves Westminster Hall for the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey. (AP)
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre (AFP)
2/8The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre (AFP)
A girl holds a balloon and a Union Jack as people watch the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on giant screens, (AP)
3/8A girl holds a balloon and a Union Jack as people watch the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on giant screens, (AP)
Britain's King Charles III (L) and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, are driven to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey  (AFP)
4/8Britain's King Charles III (L) and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, are driven to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey  (AFP)
Britain's King Charles III (C) and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal (R) walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on the way to Westminster Abbey in London  (AFP)
5/8Britain's King Charles III (C) and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal (R) walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on the way to Westminster Abbey in London  (AFP)
Prince William and Prince Harry follow a gun carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey  (via REUTERS)
6/8Prince William and Prince Harry follow a gun carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey  (via REUTERS)
All members of the Royal Family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey (via REUTERS)
7/8All members of the Royal Family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey (via REUTERS)
Military personnel attend, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth. (REUTERS)
8/8Military personnel attend, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth. (REUTERS)
