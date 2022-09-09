In Pics | Queen Elizabeth II: End of an Era 8 Photos . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 06:06 AM IST Livemint Britain's longest serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96Queen spent around seven decades on throne as UK rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union 1/8Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest serving monarch with a reign of around 70 decades died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland (AP) 2/8People who knew Queen Elizabeth closely describe her as having good sense of humor and a talent of mimicry in private. (Government of Brazil/ Twitter) 3/8Queen and her husband Prince Philip enjoyed a stable relationship for more than 70 years. They had four children Charles , Anne, Andrew and Edward (AFP) 4/8Despite being a monarch, Queen used to pay taxes on her personal income at least since 1992. She even paid for the repairs of Windsor Castle when it was ravaged by fire. (REUTERS) 5/8Queen Elizabeth was the first monarch to accede to the throne after the Indian Independence. Queen came to India thrice in 1961, 1983 and 1997. ((HT Photo)) 6/8Queen Elizabeth II visited several villages of India and she also cherished the warmth and hospitality she received during her visits ((HT Photo)) 7/8Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles who becomes the oldest person to ever assume the British throne (AP) 8/8Queen Elizabeth demise comes just days after new Prime Minister Liz Truss came into office (REUTERS)