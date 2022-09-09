Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP

In Pics | Queen Elizabeth II: End of an Era

8 Photos . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 06:06 AM IST Livemint

  • Britain's longest serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96
  • Queen spent around seven decades on throne as UK rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union

1/8Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest serving monarch with a reign of around 70 decades died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland
<
2/8People who knew Queen Elizabeth closely describe her as having good sense of humor and a talent of mimicry in private. 
<
3/8Queen and her husband Prince Philip enjoyed a stable relationship for more than 70 years. They had four children Charles , Anne, Andrew and Edward
<
4/8Despite being a monarch, Queen used to pay taxes on her personal income at least since 1992. She even paid for the repairs of Windsor Castle when it was ravaged by fire.
<
5/8Queen Elizabeth was the first monarch to accede to the throne after the Indian Independence. Queen came to India thrice in 1961, 1983 and 1997.
<
6/8Queen Elizabeth II visited several villages of India and she also cherished the warmth and hospitality she received during her visits
<
7/8Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles who becomes the oldest person to ever assume the British throne 
<
8/8Queen Elizabeth demise comes just days after new Prime Minister Liz Truss came into office
<