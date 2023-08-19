In Pics: Rahul Gandhi adopts new biker avatar while travelling to Pangong lake

7 Photos . Updated: 19 Aug 2023, 01:46 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is travelling to Pang... moreCongress leader Rahul Gandhi is travelling to Pangong lake via a sports bike and will also celebrate his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birthday there.

1/7Gandhi was earlier expected to visit Ladakh for a two day visit but his trip has now been extended till August 25, reported ANI. (Instagram/RahulGandhi)

2/7Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was seen a stylish avatar during his recent visit to Ladakh. (Instagram/RahulGandhi)

3/7The senior Congress leader shared pictures from his recent visit dressed in a blue colored biker jacket while riding a stylish sports bike. (Instagram/RahulGandhi)

4/7Rahul Gandhi is travelling to Pangong Lake via the sports bike. He said that his fater, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi used to say it is one of the most beautiful places in the world. (Instagram/RahulGandhi)

5/7This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the Union territory of Ladakh since the state of Jammu & Kashmir was bifurcated in 2019. (Instagram/RahulGandhi)

6/7Gandhi had earlier interacted with the youth during an event in Leh on Friday. (Instagram/RahulGandhi)