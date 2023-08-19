comScore
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: Rahul Gandhi adopts new biker avatar while travelling to Pangong lake

In Pics: Rahul Gandhi adopts new biker avatar while travelling to Pangong lake

7 Photos . Updated: 19 Aug 2023, 01:46 PM IST Livemint

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is travelling to Pang... more

Gandhi was earlier expected to visit Ladakh for a two day visit but his trip has now been extended till August 25, reported ANI. (Instagram/RahulGandhi)
1/7Gandhi was earlier expected to visit Ladakh for a two day visit but his trip has now been extended till August 25, reported ANI. (Instagram/RahulGandhi)
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was seen a stylish avatar during his recent visit to Ladakh. (Instagram/RahulGandhi)
2/7Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was seen a stylish avatar during his recent visit to Ladakh. (Instagram/RahulGandhi)
The senior Congress leader shared pictures from his recent visit dressed in a blue colored biker jacket while riding a stylish sports bike. (Instagram/RahulGandhi)
3/7The senior Congress leader shared pictures from his recent visit dressed in a blue colored biker jacket while riding a stylish sports bike. (Instagram/RahulGandhi)
Rahul Gandhi is travelling to Pangong Lake via the sports bike. He said that his fater, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi used to say it is one of the most beautiful places in the world. (Instagram/RahulGandhi)
4/7Rahul Gandhi is travelling to Pangong Lake via the sports bike. He said that his fater, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi used to say it is one of the most beautiful places in the world. (Instagram/RahulGandhi)
This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the Union territory of Ladakh since the state of Jammu & Kashmir was bifurcated in 2019. (Instagram/RahulGandhi)
5/7This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the Union territory of Ladakh since the state of Jammu & Kashmir was bifurcated in 2019. (Instagram/RahulGandhi)
Gandhi had earlier interacted with the youth during an event in Leh on Friday. (Instagram/RahulGandhi)
6/7Gandhi had earlier interacted with the youth during an event in Leh on Friday. (Instagram/RahulGandhi)
The former Congress President is expected to celebrate his father's birthday on August 20. (Instagram/RahulGandhi)
7/7The former Congress President is expected to celebrate his father's birthday on August 20. (Instagram/RahulGandhi)
