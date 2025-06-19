In Pics | Rahul Gandhi turns 55 — wishes pour in from Congress leaders, top politicians

9 Photos . Updated: 19 Jun 2025, 03:38 PM IST

Share Via

On June 19, 2025 Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and former party president turns 55 today. Wishes poured in for the Congress leader, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav and others.

1/9Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi turns 55 today. Hailing from the Gandhi-Nehru family, Rahul is serving his fifth term as Lok Sabha MP. (HT_PRINT)

2/9Born in 1970 to ex-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul is currently serving as a member of the Lok Sabha, representing Rae Bareilly since June 2024. He previously represented the constituency of Wayanad from 2019 to 2024. (Rahul Singh)

3/9One day before Rahul Gandhi’s birthday, Congress revealed plans for a large job fair at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium on June 19, stating that more than 20,000 jobless youth have signed up for the event.

4/9Wishes poured in for the Congress leader, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reportedly tweeted for Rahul Gandhi's birthday for the first time in five years. In a post on X, PM Modi stated, ‘Birthday greetings to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.’ (PTI screenshot via Sansad TV)

5/9In addition to PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished Rahul Gandhi on X and wrote, ‘Greetings to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life.’ (Rahul Singh)

6/9Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi. Kharge wrote, 'Warmest birthday greetings to Shri Rahul Gandhi. What sets you apart is your unequivocal dedication to the Constitution's values and your deep compassion for social, political and economic justice for the millions whose voices often go unheard.'He added, 'Your actions consistently reflect the Congress party's ideology of unity in diversity, harmony, and compassion. As you continue your mission to bring truth to power and support the last person standing, I wish you a long, healthy, and happy life ahead.' (AICC)

7/9Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared his wishes for Rahul Gandhi on X. ‘Heartfelt birthday greetings to Shri Rahul Gandhi ji and best wishes for a harmonious, inclusive, and accommodating socio-political activism,’ he said. (PTI)

8/9While praising Rahul Gandhi on his birthday, Chief Minister of Telanagna Revanth Reddy wrote, ‘Happy birthday, to #HopeOfIndia my leader, embodiment of silent strength, true visionary, compassionate & wise, who has people’s interests in his heart, and a soldier fighting for the idea of India, an inspiration for all those who truly love India, and above all, one of the finest humans I have ever met, leader of opposition.’ he added, ‘Shri Rahul Gandhi. May more people of India discover your love for them, may more people understand your true commitment to #India, and to every Indian.’