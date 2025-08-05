In Pics | Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top gift ideas to celebrate the special bond with your sister this Rakhi

7 Photos . Updated: 05 Aug 2025, 03:27 PM IST

Rakshabandhan 2025: Choosing the perfect Rakhi gift for your sister is all about celebrating your unique bond. Popular options include personalised gift hampers, handmade chocolates, handwritten letters, utility appliances and even gaming sets for the tech-savvy sister.

1/7Celebrated during the Shravan month of Hindu calendar, Rakhi commemorates the bond between brothers and sisters. This is the day when sisters tie rakhi on their brother's wrist and receive gifts in return. (Pexels)

2/7Check out these Rakhi gift ideas your sister will love — thoughtful, fun, and perfect for celebrating your special bond. (Pexels)

3/7You can skip the usual gifts and surprise your sister with a heartfelt handwritten letter. (Pexels)

4/7Every festival is incomplete without sweets. Gift your sisters handcrafted chocolates this Rakhi. (Pexels)

5/7Show your sister how much you know her by giving a personalised gift hamper suited to her preferences.

6/7Show you care with a thoughtful and useful Rakhi gift such as a handy appliance.