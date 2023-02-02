OPEN APP
In pics: Range Rover Velar facelift SUV showcased

Updated: 02 Feb 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Range Rover Velar facelift comes with subtle changes across the exterior. 
1/6Range Rover Velar facelift comes with subtle changes across the exterior. 
The facelift gets updated front grille adding sportiness to the SUV. 
2/6The facelift gets updated front grille adding sportiness to the SUV. 
Range Rover Velar facelift gets a jewel-like LED daytime running light.
3/6Range Rover Velar facelift gets a jewel-like LED daytime running light.
The steering wheel and centre console gets golden trims adding more style to the cabin.
4/6The steering wheel and centre console gets golden trims adding more style to the cabin.
The 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with a driver-centric alignment. 
5/6The 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with a driver-centric alignment. 
The SUV gets upgraded battery pack ensuring better range.
6/6The SUV gets upgraded battery pack ensuring better range.
