In pics: Range Rover Velar facelift SUV showcased 6 Photos . Updated: 02 Feb 2023, 06:25 PM IST Livemint Range Rover Velar facelift comes with subtle changes across the exterior.The facelift gets updated front grille adding sportiness to the SUV.The 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with a driver-centric alignment. 1/6Range Rover Velar facelift comes with subtle changes across the exterior. 2/6The facelift gets updated front grille adding sportiness to the SUV. 3/6Range Rover Velar facelift gets a jewel-like LED daytime running light. 4/6The steering wheel and centre console gets golden trims adding more style to the cabin. 5/6The 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with a driver-centric alignment. 6/6The SUV gets upgraded battery pack ensuring better range.