In pics: Range Rover Velar facelift SUV showcased

In pics: Range Rover Velar facelift SUV showcased

Updated: 02 Feb 2023, 06:25 PM IST

1/6Range Rover Velar facelift comes with subtle changes across the exterior. 
2/6The facelift gets updated front grille adding sportiness to the SUV. 
3/6Range Rover Velar facelift gets a jewel-like LED daytime running light.
4/6The steering wheel and centre console gets golden trims adding more style to the cabin.
5/6The 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with a driver-centric alignment. 
6/6The SUV gets upgraded battery pack ensuring better range.