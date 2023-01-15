Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In pics: Realme 10, iQoo 11 5G and 5 other phones launched in January

In pics: Realme 10, iQoo 11 5G and 5 other phones launched in January

7 Photos . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 06:55 PM IST Livemint

  • We are half-way through the first month of January. We saw launches of phones like Realme 10, iQoo 11 5G and others. Take a look

1/7iQoo 11 5G | The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor
2/7Redmi Note 12 Pro | It comes with a starting price of 24,999. It has a 50MP camera
3/7Redmi Note 12 | The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and comes with a price tag of 16,499
4/7Realme 10 | The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor and an octa-core CPU with two high performance Arm Cortex-A76 chipset
5/7Tecno Phantom X2 5G | The phone comes powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor
6/7Samsung Galaxy F04 | The device comes in Opal Green and Jade Purple colour options. It is priced at 9,499
7/7Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G | The phone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC