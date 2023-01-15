In pics: Realme 10, iQoo 11 5G and 5 other phones launched in January 7 Photos . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 06:55 PM IST Livemint We are half-way through the first month of January. We saw launches of phones like Realme 10, iQoo 11 5G and others. Take a look 1/7iQoo 11 5G | The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor 2/7Redmi Note 12 Pro | It comes with a starting price of ₹24,999. It has a 50MP camera 3/7Redmi Note 12 | The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and comes with a price tag of ₹16,499 4/7Realme 10 | The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor and an octa-core CPU with two high performance Arm Cortex-A76 chipset 5/7Tecno Phantom X2 5G | The phone comes powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor 6/7Samsung Galaxy F04 | The device comes in Opal Green and Jade Purple colour options. It is priced at ₹9,499 7/7Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G | The phone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC