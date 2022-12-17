OPEN APP
In pics: Realme 10 Pro 5G smartphone with 108MP camera

7 Photos . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 07:47 PM IST Livemint
  • Realme 10 Pro 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and offers up to 8GB RAM. The smartphone comes with a starting price of 18,999. It is offered in Dark Matter, Hyperspace and Nebula Blue colour variants.
Realme 10 Pro 5G has a 6.72-inch LCD Full HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with Adreno 619 GPU. 
It offers up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. 
Realme 10 Pro 5G runs on Realme UI 4.0 custom operating system based on Android 13.
It offers a 108MP primary shooter and a 2MP portrait camera. There is a 16MP camera at the front.
Realme 10 Pro 5G is backed a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.
