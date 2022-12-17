Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In pics: Realme 10 Pro 5G smartphone with 108MP camera

7 Photos . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 07:47 PM IST Livemint

  • Realme 10 Pro 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and offers up to 8GB RAM. The smartphone comes with a starting price of 18,999. It is offered in Dark Matter, Hyperspace and Nebula Blue colour variants.

1/7Realme 10 Pro 5G has a 6.72-inch LCD Full HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
2/7The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with Adreno 619 GPU. 
3/7It offers up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. 
4/7Realme 10 Pro 5G runs on Realme UI 4.0 custom operating system based on Android 13.
5/7It offers a 108MP primary shooter and a 2MP portrait camera. There is a 16MP camera at the front.
6/7Realme 10 Pro 5G is backed a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.