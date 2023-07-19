comScore
Business News/ Photos / In pics: Realme C53

In pics: Realme C53

7 Photos . Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 05:48 PM IST Livemint

Realme expanded its C series smartphone range in I... more

1/7Realme C53 comes with a 6.74-inch 90Hz display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3%, 560 nits peak brightness and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.
2/7It is offered in two models - 4GB+128GB and 6GB+64GB. The former variant is priced at 9,999, while the latter costs 10,999
3/7The smartphone is powered by an octa-core chipset with ARM Mali-G57 GPU and 12nm, up to 1.82GHz CPU.
4/7The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18 watt quick charge.
5/7There is an 8MP AI selfie camera at the front.
6/7On the rear, Realme C53 has an 108MP ultra clear camera with video recording support of up to 1080P/30fps, 720P/30fps and 480P/30fps.
7/7Champion Gold and Champion Black are two colour variants of the Realme C53.
