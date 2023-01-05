In pics: Redmi Note 12 5G series launched in India 5 Photos . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 06:52 PM IST Govind Choudhary Redmi has launched its Redmi Note 12 5G series in India comprising Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The Redmi Note 12 5G runs Android 12 based MIUI 13 out of the box. 1/5Redmi has launched its Redmi Note 12 5G series in India which comprises Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. 2/5The Redmi Note 12 5G is offered in two storage variants which are 4GB RAM with 128GB ROM and 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM at the prices of ₹16,499 and ₹18,499 respectively. 3/5The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM comes at a price of ₹24,999, the 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM is priced at ₹26,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM is priced at ₹27,999. 4/5 Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G 8GB RAM with 256GB storage comes at a price of ₹29,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant comes at a price of ₹32,999. 5/5All three smartphones will on sale from January 11, 2023 through the company's official website and authorised stores.