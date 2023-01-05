Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In pics: Redmi Note 12 5G series launched in India

5 Photos . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 06:52 PM IST Govind Choudhary

  • Redmi has launched its Redmi Note 12 5G series in India comprising Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The Redmi Note 12 5G runs Android 12 based MIUI 13 out of the box. 

1/5Redmi has launched its Redmi Note 12 5G series in India which comprises Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. 
2/5The Redmi Note 12 5G is offered in two storage variants which are 4GB RAM with 128GB ROM and 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM at the prices of 16,499 and 18,499 respectively.
3/5The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM comes at a price of 24,999, the 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM is priced at 26,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM is priced at 27,999.  
4/5 Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G 8GB RAM with 256GB storage comes at a price of 29,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant comes at a price of 32,999. 
5/5All three smartphones will on sale from January 11, 2023 through the company's official website and authorised stores. 