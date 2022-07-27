In pics: Remembering India's 'missile man' on 7th death anniversary 6 Photos . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 04:08 PM IST Livemint Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was an Indian ... moreAvul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist born and raised in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu who served as the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007. 1/6A poster of former President APJ Abdul Kalam has been put up on his 7th death anniversary, in Bikaner (ANI) 2/6Kalam came to be known as the 'Missile Man of India' for his work on the development of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology 3/6APJ Abdul Kalam was a recipient of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour 4/6Bust of former President of India, Dr. Abdul Kalam….He spent four decades as a scientist and science administrator, mainly at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 5/6Kalam was very popular amongst children 6/6While delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong, Kalam collapsed and died from an apparent cardiac arrest on 27 July 2015, aged 83