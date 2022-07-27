OPEN APP

In pics: Remembering India's 'missile man' on 7th death anniversary

6 Photos . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 04:08 PM IST Livemint

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was an Indian ... more

A poster of former President APJ Abdul Kalam has been put up on his 7th death anniversary, in Bikaner (ANI)
1/6A poster of former President APJ Abdul Kalam has been put up on his 7th death anniversary, in Bikaner (ANI)
Kalam came to be known as the 'Missile Man of India' for his work on the development of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology
2/6Kalam came to be known as the 'Missile Man of India' for his work on the development of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology
APJ Abdul Kalam was a recipient of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour 
3/6APJ Abdul Kalam was a recipient of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour 
Bust of former President of India, Dr. Abdul Kalam….He spent four decades as a scientist and science administrator, mainly at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
4/6Bust of former President of India, Dr. Abdul Kalam….He spent four decades as a scientist and science administrator, mainly at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
Kalam was very popular amongst children
5/6Kalam was very popular amongst children
While delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong, Kalam collapsed and died from an apparent cardiac arrest on 27 July 2015, aged 83 
6/6While delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong, Kalam collapsed and died from an apparent cardiac arrest on 27 July 2015, aged 83 
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Log in to our website for add to watchlist. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout