In pics: Remembering India's 'missile man' on 7th death anniversary

6 Photos . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 04:08 PM IST

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist born and raised in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu who served as the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007.

1/6A poster of former President APJ Abdul Kalam has been put up on his 7th death anniversary, in Bikaner

2/6Kalam came to be known as the 'Missile Man of India' for his work on the development of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology

3/6APJ Abdul Kalam was a recipient of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour

4/6Bust of former President of India, Dr. Abdul Kalam….He spent four decades as a scientist and science administrator, mainly at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

5/6Kalam was very popular amongst children